THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Bronze medal finishes for Howden and Gairns in ski cross

It was a Team Canada podium on both the men’s and women’s Sunday final at the FIS Ski Cross World Cup in Veysonnaz, Swtitzerland.

Reece Howden, the overall leader in the 2022-23 World Cup ski cross standings, finished in third place behind Sweden’s David Mobaerg and Japan’s Ryo Sugai.

Howden sits 57 points ahead of Mobaerg as the World Cup season concludes in Craigleith, Ont., next weekend.

On the women’s side, Tiana Gairns claimed her first career World Cup podium with an impressive performance in the women’s ski cross event.

Another exciting FIS Ski Cross World Cup in the Books ⛷️

Congrats to the winners 👏🏼

Great to see some new faces on the podium

🥇 @fannysmith @davidmobarg

🥈 @jade_grilletaubert @ryorioss

🥉 @tianagairnz @reece_howden #skicross #fisfreestyle #sx #wc #veysonnaz pic.twitter.com/NPnCccgUiQ — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) March 12, 2023

Gairns was one of five Canadians in the Top 10 on Sunday. Marielle Thompson (fourth), Courtney Hoffos (sixth), Hannah Schmidt (seventh), and India Sherret (eighth) all had a performance to remember.

Gairns now sits in ninth place in the FIS World Cup standings heading into the final competition next weekend. Marielle Thompson is poised for an overall podium placement as she sits comfortably in 3rd place with 524 points on the season.