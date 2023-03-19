Nadeau and Thénault capture matching bronzes in Almaty

Emile Nadeau finished off the season strong, capturing his first World Cup medal this Sunday at the FIS Freestyle World Cup. Nadeau clinched bronze in the men’s aerial event in Almaty, Kazakhstan with a score of 96.83. Nadeau shared the podium with Switzerland’s Primin Werner and Noe Roth, who placed first and second respectively. This medal places Nadeau in 12th position for the season, just points away from the top 10.

Fellow Canadian Miha Fontaine finished ninth in the event.

MARION THÉNAULT AND ÉMILE NADEAU: BEAUTIFUL IN BRONZE!https://t.co/GN8xMkkRPb

MARION THÉNAULT ET ÉMILE NADEAU RÉCOMPENSÉS DU BRONZE !https://t.co/PJJACzdA77 pic.twitter.com/EONv82OOt9 — Freestyle Canada (@canfreestyleski) March 19, 2023

On the women’s side, Marion Thénault landed on her fourth podium of the year in Almaty. The 22-year-old captured bronze in the aerial event with a score of 93.76. On the podium with Thénault was a pair of Australians, Laura Peel and Danielle Scott respectively.

“I was really happy with my jumps,” says Thénault, “I’ve had some tough moments this season, so I’m really proud to finish on a high note.”

This will be Thénault’s seventh career World Cup medal. She wraps up the season in third place for the overall season rankings with 350 points.