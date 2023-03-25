FIS/ANTE DOMJANOVIC

Eliot Grondin earns second podium finish at snowboard cross World Cup

After claiming a gold medal on Saturday, Eliot Grondin added a bronze on Sunday to double up at the FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup at Mont-Sainte-Anne ski resort in Beaupré, Quebec.

The 21-year-old from Saint-Romauld, Quebec finished behind Martin Noerl of Germany, who took gold, and Jake Vedder of the United States, who claimed silver.

À VOIR | Une autre finale EXTRÊMEMENT serrée impliquant Éliot Grondin! 😮



Cette fois, le Québécois remporte la médaille de bronze lors de la deuxième compétition de snowboard cross à la Coupe du monde de Mont-Sainte-Anne. 🥉 (Images : FIS) pic.twitter.com/OYU1MyuJ8I — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) March 26, 2023

Grondin entered the weekend sitting fourth in the men’s overall standings but with two podium finishes jumped up to 399 points, surpassing Mexico’s Omar Visintin and concluding the season in third place. Noerl (510 points) finished atop the standings while Lucas Eguibar of Spain (436 points) took second.

The Canadian earned three world cup podium finishes for the second consecutive season, earning one gold and two bronze medals in 2023.

Saturday, March 25

Two-time Olympic medallist Eliot Grondin claims his first victory of the season at the FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup at Mont-Sainte-Anne ski resort in Beaupré, Quebec.

First in qualifying the day before, Grondin led the grand final from start to end, but it took a spectacular photo finish to determine the winner.

Home soil win for @EliotGrondin 👏🏼

The young Canadian showed some amazing riding infront of his family and friends today and deserved his first victory this season

Congrats

🥇 @eliotgrondin

🥈 @jakobdusek

🥉 @lucaseguibar#snowboardcross #snowboardcrossworldcup #fissnowboard pic.twitter.com/dpBm50MHN5 — fissnowboard (@fissnowboard) March 25, 2023

Grondin posted a time of 55.98 seconds in the big final to secure top prize. Austrian Jakob Dusek finished with a time of 56.04 for the silver medal and Spain’s Lucas Eguibar (56.56) rounded out the podium with bronze.

Grondin had previously won his round of 16 and quarterfinals before finishing in second behind Eguibar during the semifinals.

Evan Bichon was the next best Canadian, posting 58.31 to finish 12th overall.

This is Grondin’s second World Cup medal of the season. He started the season by capturing the bronze medal in the men’s competition at Les Deux Alpes in France. With today’s result he sits in fourth position in overall World Cup standings.

The season concludes on Sunday in Mont-Sainte-Anne with the final snowboard cross World Cup competition.