IJF/Emanuele Di Feliciantonio

Christa Deguchi captures second straight judo Grand Slam silver

Christa Deguchi won a silver medal at the IJF Grand Slam in Antalya, Turkey on Friday.

In the last major event ahead of the IJF World Championships in early May, Deguchi ran into a tough opponent in the final of the women’s 57kg category: 2016 Olympic champion and reigning world champion Rafaela Silva of Brazil.

With just over 10 seconds remaining in regulation time, Silva seemed to take advantage of a bit of a lapse in Deguchi’s concentration. The Brazilian took the Canadian to the mat to score a Waza-ari. Deguchi did not have enough time to even the score before the match was done.

Deguchi went to Antalya ranked second in the world in the women’s 57kg weight class behind only fellow Canadian Jessica Klimkait, who is not competing after winning bronze at last week’s Grand Slam event in Tbilisi, Georgia. Deguchi now has nine career Grand Slam medals. This is her second straight second-place finish in a Grand Slam tournament after being the runner-up to Klimkait in Tel Aviv in mid-February.

As it was heading towards Tokyo 2020, the two women will be in a tight battle over the next year for the one Olympic spot the country is permitted to have in the 57kg event at Paris 2024.

READ: How Team Canada can qualify for Paris 2024

Competition continues in Antalya throughout the weekend. Saturday will see Olympic bronze medallist and world silver medallist Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard on the mat in the women’s 63kg event. Canada has seven men in action over the weekend, including world silver medallist in the men’s 100kg event, Kyle Reyes.

The IJF World Championships will take place May 7-13 in Doha, Qatar.