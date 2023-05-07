THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Ware delivers second medal of the weekend on final day of Diving World Cup

Pamela Ware delivered on her second medal of the weekend, and Nathan Zsombor-Murray claimed a bronze on the final day at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup in Montreal.

The second stop of the World Cup saw a spectacular overall performance from Greenfield Park, Que. native Pamela Ware, who was competing in her first major competition since Tokyo 2020.

Ware, who shared the podium with Mia Vallée in the 3m synchro on Friday, took home a silver in the 3m springboard Sunday. Ware scored 365.40 points on her dive. Before her double podium weekend in Montreal, Ware had not taken home a medal at a World Cup event since 2018.

Vallée managed to secure a Top 10 finish in the 3m springboard, placing ninth.

In the men’s 10m platform, 20-year-old Nathan Zsombor-Murray jumped two spots from his qualifying placement to grab the last spot on the podium. His bronze is his first World Cup medal of the season.

In other notable Team Canada results on Sunday, Caeli McKay finished fifth in the 10m platform.

Vallée and Ware share the podium on Day One.

On day one in the women’s 3m synchro event, Mia Vallée and Pamela Ware captured a pair of bronze medals. Their score of 302.61 allowed them to squeak by Australia’s Maddison Keeney and Alysha Koloi on their final dive by less than a point to take the final step of the podium.

China’s Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen had the top overall score, finishing with 329.43 points for first place. The American pair of Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook posted 315.09 points for silver.

In other results, Kate Miller and Caeli McKay posted 286.08 points overall for fifth position in the women’s 10m synchro on Saturday.

This World Cup is the last chance for the world’s best 3m and 10m divers to earn points to qualify for the 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, in August.