Alpine Canada

Schmidt siblings sweep World Cup ski cross gold medals in Switzerland

Sister and brother Hannah and Jared Schmidt had a day to remember on Tuesday as they swept the gold medals at the FIS Ski Cross World Cup stop in Arosa, Switzerland.

Hannah was the first of the siblings to claim victory in a wild women’s big final on a very rainy night. She was the only one of the four finalists to officially finish the race after a crash in the early going. Fellow Canadian Marielle Thompson was caught up in that, but she was able to get up and ski to the bottom of the course. Along with Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France and Christina Foedermayr of Austria, Thompson was listed as tied for second in the official results.

It is the first career World Cup victory for Hannah, who had one prior podium, a runner-up finish a year ago in Val Thorens. It is Thompson’s 60th career World Cup podium in her 123rd start on the circuit.

The men’s big final went more smoothly, with Jared sailing across the finish line in first place. He was followed closely by teammate Reece Howden in second place. Swede Erik Mobaerg rounded out the podium.

It is Jared’s second win in as many races, following his first career World Cup victory on Friday in Val Thorens, France. Howden, last year’s Crystal Globe winner, now has 17 career World Cup podiums to his credit.

After the quick turnaround from Val Thorens to Arosa, the ski cross racers have a week until their next World Cup stop in Innichen, Italy.