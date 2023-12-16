Chung Sung-Jun International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images

Short track: Steven Dubois wins gold as Canadians capture four medals in Seoul

Team Canada collected four medals on Saturday at the Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup in Seoul, South Korea.

Led by Steven Dubois and his gold medal in the 1000m, Pascal Dion won bronze in the same race to earn Canada a double podium. William Dandjinou and Félix Roussel also earned a double podium in the 1500m-1 capturing a silver and bronze, respectively.

Finishing the race in 1:27.09, Dubois finished just 0.014 seconds ahead of Korean Daeheon Hwang to squeak out with a gold. Despite a slight collision crossing the finish line with Hwang, Dion stretched his right skate out to ultimately cross the line in first. Dion crossed the finish line with a time 1:27.302 for bronze.

Dubois collected a silver in the 500m last week at the World Cup stop in Beijing.

READ: Jordan Pierre-Gilles wins gold twice, Canada’s men’s 5,000m relay captures top spot

Canada achieved another double in the 1500m-1, as William Dandjinou (2:16.482) and Félix Roussel (2:16.553) won the silver and bronze medals, respectively. Ji Won Park of Korea took first place with a time of 2:16.323.

William Dandjinou continues his remarkable season, earning his fourth individual podium before the calendar year flips over to 2024.

No medals were won for the Canadian skaters on the women’s side, with the best performance of the day going to Courtney Sarault, who placed fifth in the 1000m final.

The women’s team did qualify for the 3000m relay, which will take place on Sunday. The men’s relay was eliminated in the quarter-finals.

The competition continues on Sunday in Seoul, notably with the 500m races.