AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Ski cross: Canadian double on the podium in St. Moritz

Marielle Thompson and Hannah Schmidt finished first and third respectively at the Ski Cross World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland, to continue their momentum and score another Canadian double on the podium.

Last week in Alberta, the two Canadian skiers also found themselves on the steps of the podium. Schmidt finished first, with Thompson capturing third.

This week, Thompson had the upper hand to claim her first victory on the World Cup circuit since 2021. She built an early lead in the first meters of the final race which she maintained until she crossed the finish line with a time of 1:09:23.

Switzerland’s Fanny Smith finished ahead of Schmidt to claim the silver medal.

The third place finish allows Schmidt, an Ottawa native, to take first place in the general classification with 529 points. Thompson sits in third with 467 points.

In the small final, Brittany Phelan claimed victory to finish in fifth place.

On the men’s side, Canadian Reece Howden placed fourth in the final.