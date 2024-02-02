Mateusz Kielpinski / FIS Freestyle

Kingsbury back atop moguls podium for another historic-making World Cup victory

Mikaël Kingsbury skied to his 87th career FIS World Cup victory on Thursday night in Deer Valley, Utah. While that may seem like just a number, it set the record for the most World Cup wins by a man in any FIS Olympic skiing or snowboard discipline.

Kingsbury’s history-making moment came in the single moguls event. He scored 82.17 in the super final to finish ahead of Japan’s Ikuma Horishima (79.15) and Sweden’s Filip Gravenfors (78.80). Kingsbury has now surpassed legendary Swedish alpine skier Ingemar Stenmark in the all-time wins column.

It is Kingsbury’s first victory in moguls since mid December, following a pair of third-place finishes and a very uncharacteristic 13th-place finish in front of the home fans in Val St-Come.

Horishima holds the lead in the overall World Cup moguls standings by 30 points over the Canadian, with just one more singles event on the schedule this season. That will be in Almaty, Kazakhstan in early March. Kingsbury leads the World Cup standings for dual moguls — which will be contested on Saturday — as well for both moguls events combined.

Kingsbury clearly enjoys competing in Deer Valley. He has been victorious on the Champion Run course a remarkable 15 times throughout his World Cup career, dating back to 2012, not to mention a pair of world championship titles in 2019.

Before the dual moguls on Saturday, Friday will feature the aerials competition. It will mark the return to the World Cup circuit of Marion Thénault following her recovery from a bad crash in training in early December.