FIBA

Canada beats Hungary in opener of Olympic Qualifier, moves closer to Paris 2024 berth

The only thing that would keep Canada’s women’s basketball team from competing at Paris 2024 is a last-place finish at the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Sopron, Hungary.

That scenario appears much less likely thanks to a 67-55 win in the opener against host nation Hungary.

Canada did it with their defence on Thursday, holding Hungary to 33 per cent shooting from the field on 61 shots. The frontcourt of Natalie Achonwa and Kayla Alexander made life in the paint difficult for Hungary and they couldn’t convert nearly enough perimeter shots to keep it close.

Canada’s frontcourt also provided the spark offensively in the opening quarter, as they opened up a double-digits lead thanks to eight points on 4/4 shooting from Achonwa and four points from Alexander.

Canada slowed offensively in the second and third quarters as Hungary stuck around with pesky defence to keep Canada’s lead within a few possessions.

Despite the struggles, they managed to close the third quarter on a 13-2 run to take control of the game as Bridget Carleton capped the quarter with Canada’s first three-pointer of the game.

Bridget hits her first three of the game 👌🔥



Canada leads 55-39 with 9:22 to go in the 4th quarter 🇨🇦#SWNT | #FIBAOQT pic.twitter.com/Hg3J6oU5wc — Canada Basketball (@CanBball) February 8, 2024

Canada opened up the game in the fourth, pushing the lead to 21 points midway through the quarter. Despite a desperate comeback from Hungary, it was too late for the host nation as Canada came away with a 67-55 win.

Bridget Carleton was the high-scorer, scoring 18 points and hitting a pair of threes. Kayla Alexander finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Achonwa added 10 points and eight rebounds and was a team-high +18 in the win.

Hungary (No. 19) is the lowest-ranked team in the FIBA World Rankings in Group A, so Canada capitalized on their best opportunity to get a win in this tournament. The two remaining teams, No. 4 Spain, and No. 9 Japan, will likely pose a tougher challenge. But even if Canada loses their remaining two games they will still have the opportunity to clinch.

READ: Women’s basketball squad goals: Olympic qualification and leaving the game better than they found it

In Thursday’s other game, Japan took down Spain in an upset, 86-75. This means Canada’s women’s team now has the opportunity — just as the men’s team did — to clinch a spot at Paris 2024 with a win against Spain.

Tip-off from Sopron, Hungary will be at 9:30 a.m. EST on Friday.