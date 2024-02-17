FR
Cameron Alexander claims World Cup downhill bronze in Norway

By Chloe Morrison

Cameron Alexander raced to the third World Cup podium of his career, securing the bronze medal in the men’s downhill in Kvitfjell, Norway, on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Canadian posted a time of one minute 44.81 seconds to finish 0.19 behind gold medallist Niels Hintermann of Switzerland. The silver medal went to Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria.

Teammate Jeff Read finished in sixth position for his fifth top-10 result.

Alexander started the weekend with fond memories of the Kvitfjell event, having won there in 2022 in a shared victory with Hintermann.

Alexander found great speed to secure his second downhill bronze medal of the season. “It felt fast,” he said. “I got pushed around a little more than I thought I was going to, so I wasn’t sure at the finish line how the time would be.”

“But I felt I was moving quick, which is usually a good thing, and it showed in the times. It feels good to be where I am now. There’s always ebbs and flows through the season. This is one of the most fun tracks to ski. It is an enjoyable ride.”

Kvitfjell, a course where risks need to be taken, led to numerous mistakes for some competitors. Many racers will go again in Kvitfjell on Sunday in the Super G.

