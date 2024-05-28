FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Andre De Grasse, of Canada, receives high fives from fans during the men's 200-meter heat at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)AP Photo/Ashley Landis
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Andre De Grasse wins 100m with his fastest time in two years at the Ostrava Golden Spike

By Paula Nichols

Andre De Grasse posted his fastest time in almost two years as he won the men’s 100m at the 63rd Ostrava Golden Spike meet in Czechia on Tuesday.

De Grasse’s time of 10.10 was 0.01 faster than he ran in his first outdoor meet in late April, the East Coast Relays in Jacksonville, Florida. Just as he did then, one of the men De Grasse beat to the finish line for first place was the reigning Olympic champion in the 100m, Italy’s Marcell Jacobs.

The last time De Grasse ran under 10.10 seconds was in June 2022 when he won the 100m at the Oslo Bislett Games in Norway, a Diamond League meet, in 10.05 seconds. His quickest 100m in 2023 was 10.16 seconds.

Jacobs actually tied for third in Ostrava with another Canadian, Jerome Blake, as they both clocked in at 10.19 seconds. That is Blake’s fastest time of the year by more than a tenth of a second. Jamaica’s Ryiem Forde ran 10.17 to finish second in Ostrava.

Blake and De Grasse make up half of Canada’s 4x100m relay team that won Olympic silver at Tokyo 2020 before taking gold at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. Along with Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney, they qualified Canada in the 4x100m relay for Paris 2024 at the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas earlier this month. Nine days ago, De Grasse finished second in the 100m at the Diamond League meet in Rabat, Morocco, running 10.19 seconds.

De Grasse is still chasing the Olympic entry standard in the 100m, which was set at 10 seconds flat. At time of writing, he was high enough in the world rankings that he would be allocated a quota spot, but achieving the entry standard would solidify his position. The qualification window closes on June 30, which coincides with the last day of the Bell Track & Field Trials in Montreal where the makeup of the Canadian Olympic Team will be determined.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Aaron Brown

Aaron Brown is a two-time Olympic bronze medallist in the 4x100m relay.

Andre De Grasse

Andre De Grasse has won six Olympic medals in his first two Olympic Games, reaching the podium in every event…

Bismark Boateng

Bismark Boateng is a relative latecomer to sprinting, having started his collegiate career at Ryerson University as a soccer player.

View all athletes

Related Sports

Athletics

The 48 athletics events are the most of any sport on the Olympic program. All are contested separately by men…

Swimming

Swimming at Paris 2024 Venue: Paris La Défense Arena (pool events), Pont Alexandre III (open water events) Competition Dates: Pool...

Figure Skating

There are four figure skating disciplines: men’s singles, women’s singles, pairs, and ice dance. In each one, the skaters perform…

View all sports