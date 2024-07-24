THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Summer McIntosh ready to set the stage for Team Canada success in the Paris 2024 swimming pool

Summer McIntosh, Canada’s 17-year-old swimming superstar, is not interested in all the noise around her. Heading into the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, McIntosh is focused on one thing and one thing only–what she can do to be at her best.

“There’s pressure in sport–that comes along with the job,” McIntosh says simply.

It’s a remarkably mature attitude for such a young athlete, especially from one with so much attention on her. Then you remember that Mcintosh made her Olympic debut at only 14 years-old and is the daughter of an Olympic swimmer–this is not her first rodeo.

McIntosh will swim four individual events in Paris–the 400m freestyle, 400m individual medley, 200m butterfly, and 200m individual medley. It’s likely she sees further action as a relay swimmer for Team Canada as well.

McIntosh enters the Games as the reigning world record holder in the 400m IM. She won gold in the women’s 200m butterfly and 400m IM at both the 2022 and 2023 World Aquatics Championships. McIntosh’s four world championship gold medals are the most ever by a Canadian swimmer.

Summer McIntosh with the gold medal won in the women’s 400m medley at the 2023 World Aquatics World Championships, in Fukuoka, Japan. Swimming Canada/Ian MacNicol

Speaking to a bleary-eyed contingent of Canadian journalists who woke up at 4:00 a.m. ET for the opportunity to speak with her in the week leading up to the Games, McIntosh appeared relaxed and in good spirits as she and her swimming teammates were at staging camp in the Normandy region of France ahead of the Games.

Questions were volleyed about the weight of medal expectations and the prospect of becoming one of Canada’s most decorated Olympians. Attempts were made to fan the flames of rivalry with Australian swimmers. Throughout it all, McIntosh was consistent: “I’m really just focused on myself.”

Day one of the Games is anticipated to feature an exciting match up in the 400m freestyle, which will showcase the last three world record holders in the event–American Katie Ledecky, Australian Ariarne Titmus, and McIntosh herself.

Titmus was the one who originally sparked some drama in the swimming world after McIntosh broke the world record in the spring of 2023, suggesting that McIntosh didn’t have the big international experiences and ability to handle the pressure required to take on her and Ledecky. Titmus went on to regain the world record at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka in July 2023.

Fielding questions about Titmus, McIntosh responded: “I think right now, I’m just focused on myself like I’ve always been. The 400m is a really deep event overall with so many amazing athletes.”

One journalist–with a distinct Australian accent–went as far as to jokingly ask: “Do you dislike Australians–is that why you’re taking on all of their best?”

McIntosh wasn’t going to feed any flames.

“I think there’s such a mutual respect between all athletes at an Olympic Games because we all understand the work and the sacrifice it takes to get to the world stage.”

Summer McIntosh reacts after winning gold in the women’s 200m butterfly at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan (Swimming Canada/Ian MacNicol)

Instead of a supposed rivalry, McIntosh’s focus for opening day on Saturday is on setting the bar high for Team Canada: “Being able to race day one and trying to set the tone as best as possible for Team Canada is super, super important.”

So what has McIntosh been focused on while blocking out the noise? Absorbing all the learnings that come with experience, and embracing all the little habits that can add up to a big difference.

“I was just 14 at my first Olympics, which is crazy. It feels like yesterday, but at the same time, I’ve grown quite a bit. I’ve definitely matured and had a lot more experience under my belt, including two world championships,” said McIntosh. “So all those small things–recovery, managing media, and all the things that come along with a day of racing […] I’ve learned to get better at.”

From a technical side, her turns have been a point of focus, while on the mental side, she’s learned how to bounce back when a race doesn’t go her way–a crucial skill in a nine-day long meet like the Olympic Games. She was disappointed in her 400m freestyle in Fukuoka, where she finished fourth, but didn’t let it derail the whole meet.

“I’ve learned that trying not to get too high or too low on emotions is super important. To stay as level-headed as possible is what works best for me.”

That means waiting to really savour the atmosphere and crowds until after the job is done: “All that other stuff I can think about after, and really start to enjoy.”

Summer McIntosh reacts after taking part in the women’s 400-metre individual medley at the Canadian Olympic Swim Trials in Toronto on Thursday May 16, 2026. McIntosh has broken her own world record in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

With four individual races and several potential relays to stay focused on, McIntosh will be prioritizing recovery throughout the Games. It’s a side of sport that she thinks doesn’t always get talked about enough. For McIntosh, after a big swim, she’ll try to eat a meal as soon as possible, get a massage, have a nap, eat again, and then head back to the pool.

Equally important is the psychological side of recovery.

“The body does what the mind believes,” the 17-year-old says.

The mental side of the Games is made easier by the close bonds between the swimmers of Team Canada. McIntosh lights up when asked about the broader Canadian swimming contingent.

“The whole team is so connected and we’re really just like one big family and we’re all kind of focusing on each other. We don’t really feel any outside noise and things like that. So it’s been amazing. [We’re] just trying to work together as a team to have that close knit bond, because we all are kind of going through the same thing,” Mcintosh explains. “I’ve made so many friendships, lifelong friendships [through Team Canada].”

The media availability closed before the sun rose in Canada, but not before a very important question was posed to McIntosh–is it true that she has a cat named after the legendary swimmer Michael Phelps?

That one got a smile from McIntosh.

“I actually have three cats. One is Riley, one is Duke, and then Mikey, who is named after Michael Phelps.”

The Paris 2024 swimming events will take place July 27 to August 4 at the Paris La Défense Arena.