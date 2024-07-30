AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Team Canada secures first ever Olympic 3×3 win against Australia

Canada has added a piece to its Olympic basketball history at Paris 2024.

The women’s 3×3 team, considered to be among the contenders for gold in Paris, got off to a perfect start, winning their first match 22-14 against Australia.

Fans getting their first taste of 3×3 action may have had to adjust to the key differences from five-on-five basketball. 3×3 was first included on the Olympic program at Tokyo 2020.

But what isn’t hard to understand is why Canada is considered among the best teams in the tournament.

Led by the Plouffe sisters, Michelle and Katherine, the two bring a combination of size, skill, shooting, and also play with a physicality that made things difficult for Australia.

Both sisters represented Canada as members of the women’s five-on-five national team at Rio 2016, with Michelle also competing at London 2012. 00Paige Crozon and Kacie Bosch round out the roster with guard skills, shooting, and playmaking.

In 3×3, the first team to 21 points wins, or the team that has the highest point total after 10 minutes of play. Canada made things difficult for Australia early on, holding the Aussies without a point in the first three minutes and seven seconds of game time.

Michelle Plouffe got things started on the offensive end immediately, knocking down a two-point shot on the game’s opening possession. In 3×3, baskets made outside the three-point line are worth two, while baskets made inside the arc and free throws are worth one.

Canada’s big run came around the five minute mark as they pressured the Aussies into committing fouls near the rim. Two Crozon free throws made it 15-2 for Canada at the 4:45 mark.

Australia would make a run themselves as time winded down, but a pair of two-point shots sealed the deal on Canada’s first win.

Michelle Plouffe nailed a top of the arc two-pointer to make it 18-8, and a Katherine Plouffe corner two ended the game, with the final tally 22-14 for Canada.

“It was important for us no matter who we played, to come out our first game, be aggressive and get our chemistry going,” said Katherine. “We got here a week ago and we’ve just been wanting to start playing.”

Canada held Australia to 31% shooting from inside the arc, and 17% from beyond.

After the game, the hoopers were soaking in the feeling of their first win.

“This is one of the best venues if not the most beautiful we’ve ever been in,” said Bosch. “The energy at the Olympics is a totally different beast.

Canada is ranked sixth in the FIBA 3×3 rankings. and the current roster has enjoyed a lot of success on the circuit, including two consecutive FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series titles in 2022 and 2023. Australia ranks 17th in the 3×3 rankings.

The 3×3 squad will be back in action on Wednesday in a highly anticipated matchup against No. 1-ranked China. The game will start at noon EST, 6 p.m. PT.