Masse captures backstroke bronze on busy day in the pool for Team Canada at Paris 2024

A busy day in the pool saw Team Canada collect another Olympic medal at Paris 2024.

Kylie Masse, who has consistently been one of the world’s best backstroke swimmers since her Olympic debut eight years ago, won bronze in the women’s 200m backstroke on Day 7. It’s her first medal in Paris and fifth ever Olympic medal.

Masse got off to a strong start in the race that featured backstroke heavyweights Kaylee McKeown of Australia and Regan Smith of the United States, leading after 50m and sitting second at the halfway point. But McKeown and Smith charged in the final 100m, leaving Masse to fight American Phoebe Bacon for bronze. Masse’s time of 2:05.57 was just 0.04 seconds better than Bacon’s.

Team Canada’s Kylie Masse poses with the bronze medal in women’s 200m backstroke at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Friday, August 2, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

The 28-year-old has medalled before in this event, winning silver at Tokyo 2020. Her two other Olympic medals came in the 100m backstroke – a silver in Tokyo and a bronze at Rio 2016. Masse just missed the podium in the 100m race earlier in these Games, finishing fourth.

Masse was one of three Canadians swimming in finals on Friday night. In the 50m freestyle final, Josh Liendo was just 0.02 seconds off the podium, posting a time of 21.58. Australia’s Cameron McEvoy won gold in a time of 21.25. Benjamin Proud of Great Britain took the silver while Florent Manaudou of France grabbed the bronze. Liendo’s fourth-place finish is Canada’s best ever in the event at the Olympic Games.

Liendo was originally left out of the final, finishing 0.05 seconds out of the eighth and final spot in qualifying. But France’s Maxime Grousset opted not to compete in the final, pushing Liendo in.

It was a busy day for Liendo as he also swam in the men’s 100m butterfly qualifying heats and semifinals. After finishing with the second best time in the morning heats, Liendo swam 50.42 in the evening semis – the third fastest time – to secure a spot in the final.

Team Canada’s Josh Liendo competes in Mens 100m freestyle swimming semi final during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Joining Liendo in the final will be Ilya Kharun, who earlier in the Games captured a bronze medal in the 200m butterfly. Kharun had a time of 50.68 in the semifinals, placing him sixth overall.

The men’s 100m butterfly final will take place Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Finlay Knox was the other Canadian to swim in a final on Friday, competing in the men’s 200m individual medley. Knox got off to a quick start but could not stay in medal position, finishing eighth with a time of 1:57.26.

Knox, who is the reigning world champion in the event, was able to grab the eighth and final spot in the final with a time of 1:57.76 in Thursday’s semifinals. He finished just 0.06 seconds head of American Shaine Casas.

Summer McIntosh, meanwhile, will swim for a fourth medal in Paris after qualifying for the women’s’ 200m IM final, which will take place Saturday at 3:08 p.m. ET. Earlier in the Games, McIntosh dominated the 400m IM to win gold.

The 17-year-old finished with the second fastest time in Friday evening’s semifinals, touching the wall at 2:08.30. McIntosh led in the first half of the race but American Amy Walsh passed her in the breaststroke portion and stayed in front. McIntosh’s time of 2:09.90 was the fastest in the morning qualifying heats.

This will be McIntosh’s final individual event in Paris. Along with a gold in the 400m IM, she captured gold in the 200m butterfly and silver in the 400m freestyle.

Team Canada’s Sydney Pickrem competes in women’s 200m breaststroke semifinal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Sydney Pickrem also swam in the 200m IM semifinals and finished with a time of 2:09.65, placing her fifth overall to earn a spot in the final. In the morning, the three-time Olympian had a time of 2:10.63, winning her heat and seeding her fourth for the semis.

Four other Canadians were also in action Friday at Paris La Défense Arena. Blake Tierney, Apollo Hess, Maggie Mac Neil and Taylor Ruck competed in the mixed 4 x 100m medley relay heats, finishing with a time of 3:43.87 to qualify for the final.

Tierney swam the first leg – backstroke – and had Canada in first after 100m. The team sat in fourth after Hess swam the breaststroke portion but Mac Neil gained some ground with a strong butterfly leg. Ruck swam the final 100m of freestyle and secured a third-place finish for Canada in the heat.

The mixed medley relay final will be held Saturday at 3:58 p.m. ET.

Saturday and Sunday will be the final days of swimming pool competitions at Paris 2024.