AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Huge upset win sends Humana-Paredes & Wilkerson to beach volleyball quarterfinals

Going into the Round of 16, Canada’s Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson knew they would be forced to up their game if they wanted to stay alive in the Olympic women’s beach volleyball tournament.

Their American opponents Kristin Nuss and Taryn Kloth had not lost a match at Paris 2024, while the Canadians had a bumpy Olympic journey, losing two matches in pool play.

In spite of those preliminary round losses, Wilkerson said they were ready to face the undefeated Americans.

“We knew we were going to play this team at some point. They are one of the best teams in the world. We thought it would be later in the tournament because we both deserve a shot at those medals but when we are put in those situations, we are ready to respond,” she said in the aftermath of their straight sets victory.

Humana-Paredes knew their opponents would be tough to beat.

“They are a very strong team. Whenever we have battles with them it goes the distance. You can never count them out.”

Canada would serve first in the elimination match held in the early evening at Eiffel Tower Stadium. Midway through the first set, Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson gave up momentum and the Americans, seeded second at Paris 2024, surged ahead, 12-8. Then, Canada pushed back, going on a service run, and evening up the score at 14-14.

A monster slam by Wilkerson put Canada ahead 15-14. During a technical time out, Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson were in full strategy mode and devised a plan to alter their attack. The plan worked and they won the first set 21-19.

Canada’s Brandie Wilkerson celebrates during a victory over the United States in a beach volleyball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The Canadians, who had been ranked fourth in the Olympic qualification rankings, were looking for a straight set win, but the Americans would not make it an easy path to victory.

Wilkerson served an ace for the second point of the second set. She then had a massive block that put Canada up 6-2. They then built up a commanding 8-3 lead with an ace served by Humana-Paredes. Wilkerson blasted a curled knuckle shot deep into the American’s court for another point to make it 9-4.

During a technical time out called by the Americans, the Canadians were deep into strategic conversation, while Nuss and Kloth remained mostly silent. The Canadians changed their attack strategy and focused their power shots at 6’4” Kloth. The Americans surged back to even things up 18-18 in a nail-biting set replete with brilliant blocks, dives and smashes on both sides of the net.

Responding to a reporter’s question following the competition, Humana-Paredes recounted the nature of the highly contested match.

“There are point swings on each side. You just have to stay in it and control what you can control and expect… they’re going to get their points, we are going to get our points and it’s just, who’s going to be the last one standing out there.”

The duo from Toronto, Ontario would quash a late set surge by the Americans to win the 47-minute match in impressive fashion, 21-19, 21-18.

Canada’s Brandie Wilkerson, right, hits against United States’ Taryn Kloth in a beach volleyball match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Humana-Paredes noted, “There was a slip in the second set for sure, it was starting to get tight again but I think we stuck together and took care of the opportunities we had.” The 31-year-old, clearly pleased with the day’s results added, “We played free.”

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson will play Spain’s Tania Moreno and Daniela Alvarez in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. A win there would not only get them into the semifinals, but assure them of Canada’s best ever Olympic result in women’s beach volleyball. Both athletes made it to the quarterfinals at Tokyo 2020 quarter finals with their former partner.