THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Canadian short track speed skaters explain what Olympic fans should know about their sport

For some Team Canada fans, short track speed skating might be one of those sports that they see at the Olympic Games and think–hey, that’s really cool–but don’t know that much about it.

Here’s one fun fact: Since it became an official Olympic sport at Albertville 1992, Canada has won 37 medals in short track speed skating. That makes it the country’s second-most successful Winter Olympic sport all time, behind only the 42 Olympic medals won in long track speed skating.

Here’s another fun fact: Canada is tied for number two all time when it comes to Olympic short track medals won by a country.

So, as you cheer on Canada’s top short track speed skaters as they compete around the world, here are a few things that some of the best on planet wish more people knew about their sport (and if you have the chance, you really need to go see it in person!)

Florence Brunelle skates to the win in the women’s 500m at the 2024 Canadian Short Track Championships (Antoine Saito/Speed Skating Canada)

Florence Brunelle – Beijing 2022 Olympian, 2024 Canadian Champion

“I think people think we’re just skating around in circles, when short track speed skating is a very tactical sport. There’s a lot of strategy and you have to use different tactics, different race plans. It’s way more than just skating in circles.”

Steven Dubois – Beijing 2022 Olympian, Three-Time Olympic Medallist

“I don’t think they know how impressive the sport is until they come in person. It’s so different when you see it in real life. It’s so much faster, the falls are impressive, the passing is super cool. And just hearing the noise the blades make on the ice…”

Jordan Pierre-Gilles of Canada celebrates after winning the Mens 500M Final A during the ISU World Cup Short Track on December 09, 2023 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Emmanuel Wong – International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images)

Jordan Pierre-Gilles – Beijing 2022 Olympian, Olympic Gold Medallist

“I think they don’t really know how fast it goes. Everyone that I know that has come to see short track speed skating for the first time has been impressed by the speed. And the high that you get when you see the sport. You don’t know it ‘til you see it…we’re going 60km/hour on tight turns. When you see it on TV, it’s not the same effect.”

William Dandjinou – 2024 World Champion, Two-Time Canadian Champion

“The speed. People don’t realize just how fast it really is. You have to see the sport in person to understand it, because it doesn’t come across the same way on TV.”

Canada’s Kim Boutin celebrates winning the gold medal in the women’s 500 meters final during the World Championships Short Track skating at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Kim Boutin – Four-Time Olympic Medallist, 2024 World Champion

“It’s a sport that has changed a lot over the years. Before, people just skated straight and fast, and the strongest would win. But now, I feel like the sport is becoming more and more strategic. Even if you’re very strong, you need to race smart to win. The sport has evolved, and now there’s much more strategy involved than people might think.”