Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps claim second straight gold in Figure Skating Grand Prix

Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps have won their second consecutive gold in pairs at the ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix in Helsinki, Finland.

After a win in late November in front of home fans in Halifax, the pair posted their best result of the season on Sunday, finishing with 207.44 points, and easily cruising to the gold.

Canadians Kelly Ann Laurin and Loucas Ethier, also competing in pairs, had one of their best performances of the season, as they finished just off the podium in fourth place. They scored just three points shy of bronze medallists Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini of Italy.

The gold medal clinches Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps’ spot at the Grand Prix Final, which will be held from December 5–8 in Grenoble, France.

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier also reached the podium on Sunday in the ice dance, but could not capture the same shade as their gold medal performance in Halifax.

Gilles and Poirier had been leading after the rhythm dance, but could not keep up with Britain’s Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson, who captured their second Grand Prix gold.

The pair still scored 200.79 points to claim silver.