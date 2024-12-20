FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Mik Kingsbury is suspended in midair while wearing a red and white ski suitRudi Garmisch/FIS
Rudi Garmisch/FIS

Kingsbury finds podium at World Cup in Bakuriani

By Caela Fenton

It’s a third World Cup podium of the season for the King of Moguls, Mikaël Kingsbury.

The 32-year-old took second at the FIS World Cup in Bakuriani, Georgia on Friday with a score of 82.93. Benjamin Cavet of France took the win with a score of 84.08. The podium was rounded out by Finland’s Severi Vierela with a score of 80.80.

Kingsbury previously notched victories in Ruka, Finland and Idre Fjäll, Sweden this season. Bakuriani marks his 132nd career World Cup podium, 92 of which are victories.

READ: Kingsbury continues winning campaign in Idre Fjäll, Schwinghammer notches bronze

This is Kingsbury’s 16th season on the World Cup circuit. Last season, the Canadian surpassed Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark’s record for the most World Cup victories by a male athlete in any skiing discipline.

Fellow Canadian, Julien Viel, finished 10th with a score of 74.77. On the women’s side, Maïa Schwinghammer took sixth place with a score of 65.58.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Mikaël Kingsbury

trending

The most dominant moguls skier in history, Mikaël Kingsbury completed his trophy case at PyeongChang 2018, winning the Olympic gold…

Marc-Antoine Gagnon

A member of the powerhouse Canadian men’s moguls team, Marc-Antoine Gagnon made his Olympic debut at Sochi 2014 where he…

Philippe Marquis

At Sochi 2014 Philippe Marquis became the second member of his family to compete at the Olympic Winter Games, following…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Freestyle Skiing

Freestyle skiing includes seven individual events for each gender, six of which include a judged component as skiers are evaluated…

Gymnastics – Trampoline

Olympic trampoline competition features individual events for men and women. Both begin with a qualifying round in which each gymnast…

Equestrian – Dressage

Sometimes described as horse ballet, dressage actually has its roots in the way Greeks prepared their horses for war more…

View all sports