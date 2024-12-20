Rudi Garmisch/FIS

Kingsbury finds podium at World Cup in Bakuriani

It’s a third World Cup podium of the season for the King of Moguls, Mikaël Kingsbury.

The 32-year-old took second at the FIS World Cup in Bakuriani, Georgia on Friday with a score of 82.93. Benjamin Cavet of France took the win with a score of 84.08. The podium was rounded out by Finland’s Severi Vierela with a score of 80.80.

Kingsbury previously notched victories in Ruka, Finland and Idre Fjäll, Sweden this season. Bakuriani marks his 132nd career World Cup podium, 92 of which are victories.

This is Kingsbury’s 16th season on the World Cup circuit. Last season, the Canadian surpassed Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark’s record for the most World Cup victories by a male athlete in any skiing discipline.

Fellow Canadian, Julien Viel, finished 10th with a score of 74.77. On the women’s side, Maïa Schwinghammer took sixth place with a score of 65.58.