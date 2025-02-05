Christian Kaspar-Bartke/International Skating Union

Short track speed skater William Dandjinou is taking flight towards Olympic dream

Short track speed skater William Dandjinou has a signature celebration when he wins a race—imitating an eagle taking flight. Heading towards the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Team Canada fans can expect to see a lot of eagles taking off.

The two-time Canadian champion has been lighting up the ISU Short Track World Tour this season, with eight individual podiums to his name, including six gold medals, through the first four stops. That prowess across all distances has helped him establish a huge lead in the overall standings for the coveted Crystal Globe with two stops to go in February.

The 24-year-old from Sherbrooke, Quebec won his first world championship medal when he took gold in the 1000m at the 2024 ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships. He is no doubt aiming for more success when the 2025 World Championships take place in March.

Olympic.ca chatted with Dandjinou both before the start of the season and just after the holiday break about his journey in short track thus far and his big goals for the future.

How did you get into speed skating?

My dad signed me up when I was 6 years old. I used to play hockey before. My dad is from Africa, so he didn’t know how to skate, but it was really important to him that his son, born in Canada, learned how to skate.

What was your focus during the off-season?

I’ve been working a lot on my mental game. It’s one of the most underrated aspects for any athlete. I have a mental coach, and we talk a lot. It’s about finding the right focus to improve day by day, but also month by month, with short, medium, and long-term goals.

What are your goals this season?

The first one is really just to have fun. I always have fun, but this season I really want to enjoy it. And of course, after the world championships last year, I want to repeat that success—not just in one distance, but in two or three.

I don’t like using the word “expectations,” because nothing is guaranteed. For me, it’s all about aspirations. I want to achieve more—I’m still hungry for results. And I keep in mind that this is a great year for preparing for the Olympic Games.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – DECEMBER 14: William Dandjinou of Canada celebrates after winning the Men 1500m Final A during the ISU Short Track World Tour at Mokdong Ice rink on December 14, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun – International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images)

How has the season been going?

This season has been a dream. Honestly, it’s difficult to ask for more. I think, for me, it just shows how prepared we were, how hard we worked in the summer to be ready for the world.

I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season, and I think it’s really good preparation for Milano [Cortina 2026]. It’s been a dream beginning of the season for me—and I’ll be happy to do it again next year!

What are you looking forward to the most for the rest of the season?

Right now we’re in a good spot. I’m in a good spot individually, and we’re in a good spot as a team to go get the individual and team Crystal Globes. So that’s definitely something we’ll be looking forward to, especially since the last competition deciding those results is going to be in Milan.

You were an alternate for Beijing 2022. What was that experience like?

Being an alternate was really tough, especially because at first, I wasn’t even sure if I’d make it as an alternate. It made me think more about why I skate and what really interests me. Missing out on the Games hurt a lot, and I questioned whether it was worth continuing. Not because I don’t love the sport, but if my only goal was the Olympics, could I do another four years for the possibility of not making it again? In the end, I realized I don’t just love skating for the Olympics; I love it in my day-to-day life. Doing what I love every day is important to me, and that helped me appreciate the sport even more.