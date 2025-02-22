Photo by Chung Sung-Jun - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images)

Gilles and Poirier defend Four Continents title, Lajoie and Lagha claim bronze

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier have defended their title after claiming gold in the free skate at the Four Continents Championship in Seoul, while country-mates Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha have also claimed a medal with bronze.

It’s the second double podium for Team Canada in figure skating after Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps took silver in the short program on Friday, while Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud finished with the bronze medal.

Gilles and Poirier skated to a season-best result, finishing with a total of 218.46 points – just 0.53 points ahead Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates. Gilles and Poirier were positioned in first after scoring 87.22 points in the rhythm dance. Despite being bested in the free dance by Chock and Bates, the margin was too narrow and Canada held onto the gold medal position. Lajoie and Lagha placed third in both segments.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 22: Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada compete in the Ice Dance Free Dance during the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at Mokdong Ice Rink on February 22, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun – International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images)

Gilles and Poirier were also the champions in the 2024 event. They finished with 214.26 points and were also joined on the podium by a Canadian pair – Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen finished with the silver medal.

For Lajoie and Lagha, it is the second time on the podium at the Four Continents after winning bronze in 2023.

In the men’s skate, Roman Sadovsky skated to his second straight 10th place finish. He was also 10th in the Four Continents Championship in 2024.