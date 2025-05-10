Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP

Team Canada wins first game at the 2025 World Championship

Canada started strong at the 2025 World Hockey Championship with a 4-0 shutout victory over Slovenia.

The Canadian team was dominant in the game held in Stockholm, Sweden, leaving very few chances for the Slovenians, evident by their domination in shots on goal, 44 to 11.

With seven minutes left in the first period, the Canadian power play struck for the first time in the tournament, with a goal coming through Bo Horvat on passes from Nathan MacKinnon and Travis Konecny.

Then, during the second period, Canada extended its lead by scoring three goals.

MacKinnon first handled a pass from MacKenzie Weegar before wristing home his first goal of the competition.

Horvat then returned to the scoresheet, scoring for the second time, once again on the power play. MacKinnon earned his third point of the game and Brandon Montour picked up the other assist.

The second wave of the power play also introduced itself a few minutes later, when Noah Dobson scored a third goal with the man advantage for Canada on assists from Macklin Celebrini and Ryan O’Reilly.

The third period was scoreless, and Canadian goaltender Dylan Garand got the job done, turning away all 11 shots he faced to earn a shutout.

Dean Evason’s men will be back in action on Sunday morning when they face Latvia. The game is scheduled to start at 10:20 a.m. ET.