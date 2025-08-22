canoephotography.com/Bence Vekassy/ICF

Vincent and Wojtyk paddle to C-2 500m silver at Canoe Sprint World Championships

Katie Vincent and Zoe Wojtyk continued Canada’s history of success in the women’s C-2 500m, winning silver at the 2025 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Milan, Italy.

Vincent and Wojtyk completed the final in 1:54.36, crossing the finish line 1.06 seconds back of Ukraine’s Liudmyla Luzan and Iryna Fedoriv. The Canadian duo beat Spanish pair Angels Moreno and Viktoriia Yarchevska by about half a second to take the second spot on the podium.

Vincent and Wojtyk had advanced directly to the final by winning their heat on Wednesday. In that race, they were 0.12 faster than the Ukrainians, who had to go through the semifinals.

In late May, Vincent and Wojtyk had teamed up to win silver in the event at the second ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup of the season in Poznan, Poland.

Vincent is a two-time Olympic medallist in the C-2 500m, standing on the podium in both Games in which women’s canoe events have been included. She won bronze at Tokyo 2020 with Laurence Vincent Lapointe and then earned another bronze last summer at Paris 2024 with Sloan MacKenzie.

Vincent won bronze in the C-2 500m with MacKenzie at the 2023 World Championships and was twice a world champion in the event in 2017 and 2018 with Vincent Lapointe. At 20 years old, Wojtyk is competing in her first senior world championships after racing at the U23 worlds in 2024.

Still ahead for Vincent is the women’s C-1 200m, the event in which she is the reigning Olympic champion. She won her heat on Thursday to advance to Saturday’s semifinals with the final on the schedule for Sunday. Vincent will also race the non-Olympic women’s C-1 500m final on Saturday and women’s C-1 5000m on Sunday.