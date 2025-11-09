FR
THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Charlie Riedel
Sophiane Méthot takes home bronze at Trampoline World Championships

By Hayley McGoldrick

Sophiane Méthot finished on the podium at the Trampoline World Championships on Sunday in Pamplona, ​​Spain, taking home a bronze medal.

Finishing tenth in the qualifying rounds, meaning she was last to qualify for the final, the Quebec native won bronze in the women’s individual event with a score of 56.810.

Méthot also scored a perfect 10.0 in horizontal displacement in the women’s trampoline finals.

Gold went to China’s Hu Yicheng with a score of 57.350, Japan’s Hiraku Mori claimed silver with 57.320.

Méthot, who made her Olympic debut at Paris 2024, also won bronze in the discipline at the Games.

