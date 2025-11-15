(Photo by Matthew Stockman - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images)

Long Track Speed Skating World Cup: Béatrice Lamarche and Valérie Maltais on the podium in Salt Lake City

Skater Béatrice Lamarche won her first career medal in the World Cup in the 1000m event while Valérie Maltais finished with a silver in the 3000m on Friday night at the Long Track Speed Skating World Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Lamarche’s performance is all the more impressive as the Quebec skater completed her run in 1:12.77, a personal record for winning the bronze medal. This is the first time since the 2012-2013 season that a Canadian has been on the podium in the women’s 1000m. Dutch skaters Jutta Leerdam (1:12.35) and Femke Kok (1:12.43) respectively won gold and silver.

“After my race, I was really happy just looking at my time, and then seeing that I was third, I couldn’t believe it. It’s great and I didn’t expect it,” said an ecstatic Lamarche.

In the women’s 3000m, it was Valérie Maltais’ turn to record her best time in her career with a time of 3:56.53 that earned her the silver medal. Dutch skated Joy Beune (3:53.69) got her hands on gold while Norwegian Ragne Wiklund (3:57.19) got on the third step of the podium.

“I’m really happy with my race and how I prepared for that race. I really had a good summer of training, and I knew I was able to do a good race here,” said the La Baie, Quebec native.

The events of the first Long Track Speed Skating World Cup of the season continue on Sunday with the 500m-2, team pursuit and group start.