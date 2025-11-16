Gregory Shamus - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images

Lajoie and Lagha earn silver at Skate America

Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha took home silver in the ice dance on Sunday, capping off a solid weekend for Team Canada at the 2025 Saatva Skate America competition.

Coming off of a bronze at Canada Skate international in October, Lajoie and Lagha reached the podium once again thanks to a season-best performance in the ice dance on Sunday.

LAKE PLACID, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha of Canada compete in the Ice Dance Rhythm Dance program during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Skate America at 1980 Herb Brooks Arena on November 15, 2025 in Lake Placid, New York. (Photo by Gregory Shamus – International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images)

The total score was good enough for second in both events, as they finished behind America’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates. The U.S. pair finished with a score of 212.58 points, while the Canadians scored 197.16 points, 4.5 points ahead of Evgeniia Lopareva and Geoffrey Brissaud of France, who finished in third.

Meanwhile in pairs on Saturday, Kelly Ann Laurin and Loucas Ethier scored a career-best total, and reached the podium with a bronze medal.

With 182.27 points, the pair beat out America’s Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe by 2.85 points fot third. Japan’s Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara took home gold.

Laurin and Ethier finished in fifth place in pairs at Skate Canada International two weeks ago. It’s the pair’s first medal on the Grand Prix this season.

Lajoie and Lagha now sit in eighth place in the ISU Grand Prix standings.

Figure skating action will continue next week with the Finlandia Trophy in Helsinki.