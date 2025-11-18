Born to explore: Team Canada x lululemon reveal Milano Cortina 2026 athlete kit

At the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, Team Canada athletes will explore their limits, physically and mentally. To outfit them properly, lululemon’s design team had to explore performance, explore winter, and most importantly, explore Canadian identity.

With Olympic events taking place across eight different cities and towns in northern Italy, lululemon needed to make a kit that would look at home in the fashionable streets of Milan, hold up to the cold of the mountains in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Bormio, and Livigno, and be recognizable on the podium, in the press centre, and at home.

The design process saw lululemon experimenting with fabric breathability, testing thermoregulation in cold chambers, consulting with Paralympians on accessibility, and returning over and over again to the beauty of Canada’s natural landscapes for inspiration.

“lululemon went above and beyond to listen to and implement the feedback of myself and other Paralympians. It’s incredible to see specific designs and details throughout the kit that are thoughtfully considered for the needs of Paralympic athletes.” – Natalie Wilkie

In their third Games as Team Canada’s Official Outfitter, lululemon has presented a kit that is at once fresh, functional, and yet familiarly Canadian.

Let’s check it out.

Opening Ceremony

In a country renowned for its fashion, Team Canada will make a memorable entrance in its distinctive Opening Ceremony look.

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier model the Opening Ceremony look by lululemon for Milano Cortina 2026

The statement item of the outfit is undeniably the Team Canada Convertible Quilted Wrap Vest. The vest is packed with 700-fill down and can be worn as a vest, scarf, or packed up as a pillow. The large maple leaf design on the front will provide instant global recognition as Team Canada proudly marches into Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium.

The vest is designed to be worn overtop of the Waterproof Shell Jacket. The shell is 100% waterproof and the style has an intended extra long length to keep athletes dry and protected from the elements. It also features backpack straps for ease of carrying if athletes want to de-layer.

Underneath the shell will be the Nylon Taffeta Insulated Shacket, made from lightly insulated synthetic Primaloft. This piece will be an optional layering piece for the Opening Ceremony, depending on the temperatures. The shacket (get it, shirt + jacket?) can also be worn as an outerwear style on its own and features a print inspired by trails found throughout Canada.

Emma Maltais models the Nylon Taffeta Insulated Shacket that is part of the Opening Ceremony look by lululemon for Milano Cortina 2026

The primary layer for the Opening Ceremony outfit is the Seamless Mock Neck Base Layer, a true performance base layer designed to regulate temperature and minimize chafing. The extended sleeves cover wrists, thumbs, and palms, to make it easier when pulling on layers.

On the bottom, Team Canada athletes will wear either the Cold Weather Straight-Leg Pant (in a men’s cut) or the Cold Weather Flared Pant (in a women’s cut). Both styles feature a breathable, four-way stretch fabric that is water and windproof. Whether there are blizzard winds or blue bird skies, these après-ski style pants are backed with fleece for warmth and have protective front panels to shield from the elements.

On their feet, athletes will sport Team Canada Waterproof Winter boots, a blend of casual shoe and technical boot. The boots were designed with accessibility in mind, featuring functional tabs that support pulling them on and off easily.

Media

To chat with the media about their Olympic experiences, Team Canada athletes will once again don their Nylon Taffeta Shacket (this time styled as outwear). The shacket features a discreet loop on the inside chest that makes it simple for athletes to get mic’d up when being interviewed.

Cynthia Appiah models the Nylon Taffeta Insulated Shacket over the Alpaca-Blend Jacquard Sweater, part of the Media look by lululemon for Milano Cortina 2026

Underneath the Shacket is the Alpaca-Blend Jacquard Sweater. The sweater is made from alpaca wool and cotton modal blend jacquard fabric for the ultimate winter cozy feel while remaining breathable. The sweater features the same Canadian trail print that is a throughline of the kit’s national pride.

The Seamless Mock Neck Base Layer is an option underneath for added warmth.

On the bottom, they will wear either the ABC-Relaxed Fit 5-Pocket Pant (men’s cut) or the Warpstream Mid-Rise 5-Pocket Pant (women’s cut). The men’s cut is based off of lululemon’s cult-classic ABC pant, while the women’s version creates a new style based on the ABC pant, made specifically for this Olympic kit.

William Dandjinou models the Alpaca-Blend Jacquard Sweater and ABC Relaxed-Fit-5-Pocket Pant, part of the Media look by lululemon for Milano Cortina 2026, as well as the Future Legacy Easy Access Bag

On their feet, athletes will wear the Wildfeel Trail Running Shoe, designed to bridge between commuting comfort and performance.

Podium

Now for the outfit we hope to see over and over and over again during the Games—the podium look.

Hopefully, Team Canada’s bright red Translu Wunder Puff Jacket will be one of the most recognizable items of the Games. The jacket is based off of lululemon’s popular Wunder Puff style, but with a special twist of double-layered fabric. The top layer of translucent mesh features an ombre grid design, while the second layer is printed with a topographic design spotlighting Canadian geographic features.

Cassie Sharpe models the Translu Wunder Puff Jacket and Insulated Relaxed-Fit Pant, part of the Podium look by lululemon for Milano Cortina 2026, as well as the Future Legacy Warm Revelation Beanie

On the bottom, athletes will wear the Insulated Relaxed-Fit Pant, which can be worn on their own, or layered over a base layer such as the Wool-Blend Base Layer Tight.

Closing Ceremony

Our flag may be red and white, but for the Closing Ceremony outfit lululemon took inspiration from the harsh, icy conditions of Canadian winter for a sartorial statement. Athletes will wear the Shine Wunder Large-Hood Jacket in an unmissable glacier green-blue iridescent hue. The jacket also features backpack straps for ease of carrying.

Under the jacket, athletes will sport the Maple Echo Seamless shirt, made with Silverescent technology that is anti-stink.

Emma Maltais and William Dandjinou model the Closing Ceremony look by lululemon for Milano Cortina 2026

On the bottom, athletes will wear the Insulated Relaxed-Fit Pant in the same glacial shade as the puffer. Designed to be worn over a base layer, the PrimaLoft insulation of the pants is warm, even when wet.

“The iceberg blues and greens are so unexpected yet complement the touches of red beautifully. I think it’s going to be one of the most talked about looks in Milan.” – Piper Gilles

Travel/Team Announcement

Team Canada will travel to Italy in comfort and style in lululemon’s garnet-red textured merino wool-blend matching set. The jacquard knit fabric is thermoregulating, breathable, and has four-way stretch. The back of the hoodie features a design called the “Maple Echo” featuring 13 lines that represent the provinces and territories. It will be the first part of the kit athletes receive once they are officially nominated to Team Canada.

More Team Canada Style

What’s winter without a cozy sweatsuit?

The Steady State Pullover and Pant made of cozy cotton fleece are perfect for chilling at the athlete village or cheering on Team Canada at home.

Future Legacy

In partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee, 10% of all lululemon Future Legacy item sales will be directed towards supporting Canadian athletes.

These items include:

The Team Canada Future Legacy Scarf

The Team Canada Future Legacy Warm Revelation Beanie

The Team Canada Future Legacy Easy Access Bag

“We put all of our time and energy into becoming Olympians and Paralympians, so it’s amazing that the Future Legacy program gives back to athletes in a way that promotes Canadian success and stories for generations to come.” – Cassie Sharpe

While the collection features distinct outfits for different events, all items can be mixed and matched, and layered up or down, thanks to the cohesive design system.

One thing is for sure, when Team Canada steps onto the world stage at Milano Cortina 2026, the elements will become their element.

Who’s ready to represent the maple leaf?!