CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Elizabeth Hosking wins World Cup gold in Calgary

By Hayley McGoldrick

Elizabeth Hosking‘s gold medal in Calgary made her the first Canadian snowboarder to win a women’s World Cup halfpipe on home snow on Saturday evening.

The Longueuil, Quebec native earned her first career World Cup victory with the result.

Scoring 82.5 points on her first run, the result held for victory after a fall on her second attempt. China’s Shaotong Wu was second with a score of 77.25, while Isabelle Loetscher of Switzerland was third scoring 76.

Hosking finished third in Calgary last year after missing a full season from a concussion suffered during training in the 2023 off-season. She won a silver medal at the 2023 world championship.

Fellow Canadians Brooke D’Hont finished fifth and Felicity Geremia placed seventh among the women.

Aspen, Colorado will host the next stop of the World Cup from Jan. 7-9.

