THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Dual moguls: Julien Viel wins first career World Cup gold in home province

Quebec native Julien Viel had his golden moment in his home province on Saturday at the FIS Freestyle World Cup.

The 24-year-old, born in Quebec City, ran a smooth and composed race in the men’s final to top Japan’s Ikuma Horishima, and take home his first career World Cup gold medal.

Viel crossed the finish line 1.5 seconds behind Horishima, but performed a clean run in comparison to Horishima, and was given a 20-15 advantage in the final tally to claim the title.

Horishima was vying for his 24th career World Cup title.

Viel reached a dual moguls podium earlier this season with a bronze medal in Ruka, Finland, tied for his career-best result.

World Cup leaders Jaelin Kauf, left, of the United States and Canada’s Julien Viel wear their leaders bibs following the World Cup freestyle skiing dual moguls in Saint-Come, Que., on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Saturday’s gold is the fifth World Cup medal of his career, and first time on the top spot.

Sweden’s Filip Gravenfors took home bronze, beating Finland’s Olli Penttala in the small final.

The gold ensured a sweep for Canada in moguls at Val St Come, as Mikaël Kingsbury won his 100th career World Cup on Friday in moguls. He did not participate in the dual moguls event.

Canadian Julien Viel celebrates his win in the men’s World Cup freestyle skiing dual moguls in Saint-Come, Que., on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

On the women’s side, Maia Schwinghammer and Jessica Linton reached the quarterfinal for Canada, finishing seventh and eighth respectively. The U.S. swept the podium, taking home all three medals.

The moguls circuit will continue later this week with the World Cup event at the Waterville Valley Resort in New Hampshire. It will be the last chance for competition ahead of Milano Cortina 2026.