Ski Jumping Canada

Strate wins second ski jump medal in Japan

Three days after a bronze on the normal hill in Zao, Japan, Abigail Strate took home a silver medal on the large hill in Sapporo at the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup.

She finished with 273.9 points in the two-jump final. On her first jump she cleared 132.5 metres, the longest of any skier on the day. However, it was her second jump – with a distance of 130 metres – that was scored the highest by the judges and got Strate into podium position.

Slovenia’s Nika Prevc took home gold, 5.5 points ahead of Strate, while Anna Odine Stroem of Norway claimed bronze.

Strate now has a career-best five World Cup medals in the 2025-26 season. She currently sits in eighth place overall in the FIS World Cup Standings.

Strate was part of the historic mixed ski jumping team that took home bronze in Beijing 2022. She will be competing in women’s normal and large hill in Milano Cortina 2026, alongside country-mates Nicole Maurer, and Natalie Eilers.