FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Mark McMorris grabs his snowboard while performing a trick against blue skyTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Mark McMorris wins slopestyle gold at X Games

By Hayley McGoldrick

Mark McMorris won the men’s snowboard slopestyle event at the X Games Aspen on Sunday, already the most decorated athlete in Winter X Games history.

With a score of 96.33, the Regina native earned his eighth slopestyle title, bringing his total to 12 gold medals. This is also his 25th career medal.

Despite falling on his first two attempts, McMorris secured the victory with his score on his third jump.

He extends his records for most gold medals with eight and medals overall in the discipline with 16. His 25 medals are not only the most of any winter athlete, it’s the third-most overall at X Games, behind only skateboarders Bob Burnquist and Nyjah Huston.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Mark McMorris

trending

With its flatlands, Saskatchewan may be an unlikely province to produce a snowboard prodigy, but Regina’s Mark McMorris is proof...

Max Parrot

Max Parrot is a three-time Olympic medallist. He won two of those medals at Beijing 2022, less than three years…

Sébastien Toutant

The international star known as Seb Toots turned heads when he won his first professional event when he was just…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Snowboard

There are five individual Olympic snowboard events for each gender, each featuring athletes riding similar shaped boards. But while some…

Freestyle Skiing

trending

Freestyle skiing includes seven individual events for each gender, six of which include a judged component as skiers are evaluated…

Gymnastics – Trampoline

Olympic trampoline competition features individual events for men and women. Both begin with a qualifying round in which each gymnast…

View all sports