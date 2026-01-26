THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Mark McMorris wins slopestyle gold at X Games

Mark McMorris won the men’s snowboard slopestyle event at the X Games Aspen on Sunday, already the most decorated athlete in Winter X Games history.

With a score of 96.33, the Regina native earned his eighth slopestyle title, bringing his total to 12 gold medals. This is also his 25th career medal.

Despite falling on his first two attempts, McMorris secured the victory with his score on his third jump.

He extends his records for most gold medals with eight and medals overall in the discipline with 16. His 25 medals are not only the most of any winter athlete, it’s the third-most overall at X Games, behind only skateboarders Bob Burnquist and Nyjah Huston.