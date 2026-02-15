AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Strate sets new standard for Canadian ski jumping in first ever women’s large hill event

Abigail Strate made history again in women’s ski jumping, thanks in large part to a masterful final round jump in the large hill event at Milano Cortina 2026.

Despite windy conditions which affected her overall standing, Strate tied her own record from the normal hill event earlier in the Games, finishing 11th for the best Olympic result by a Canadian woman in an individual ski jumping event.

The women’s large hill event made its inaugural appearance at the Olympic Winter Games. Heading into the event, the 24-year-old from Calgary was anticipated to be among the top competitors after earning five World Cup podiums this season in large hill competitions.

She jumped very well in the trial round, essentially a warm up jump that doesn’t towards the final results. Strate flew 129.5 metres and scored 87.2 points, ranking her third.

So it was a surprising turn of events when Strate only jumped 117 metres in the first round, scoring 106.9 points. That left her in 26th place, well back of the top three, who all scored over 130 points.

Abigail Strate, of Canada, brakes in the finish area after her final round jump of the ski jumping women’s large hill individual at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

“I did everything right, essentially, like I did in the training round, and unfortunately I had no chance with the wind conditions,” she explained afterwards.

“I got really, really, really bad luck. I pretty much got in the air and there was not even the chance for me to try to fly far, so I’m a little bit disappointed that that opportunity got taken from me.”

Ski jumping scores are based on two main categories: distance and style. But scores can also be impacted by compensation points, adjusting scores up or down depending on which gate the athlete started from and what the wind speed is. The competition jury can adjust the length of the in-run according to the wind conditions.

Despite her disappointment after that first round jump, Strate showed why she is world class, soaring 131.5 metres in the final round for 136.7 points. It was the seventh-best score of the final round and lifted her 15 spots up the standings as she totalled 243.6 points.

“I went out for the last jump – I felt lighter than I have all Olympics.

“I just wanted to end on a good note and prove to myself that I could do it and I did, and I finished with a smile and I looked at my family and I’m really proud to end like that.”

Abigail Strate, of Canada, gestures after her final round jump of the ski jumping women’s large hill individual at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

26-year-old Nicole Maurer also competed in the final, finishing 20th with a total score of 222.6.

“I personally just wanted to go out there and have fun. I don’t care so much about the result, and I was happy to showcase good jumps to the whole crowd and the whole world.”

Maurer, who’s made her Olympic debut during these Games, finished 19th in the normal hill event.

Nicole Maurer, of Canada, left, stands with Abigail Strate, also of Canada, after her final round jump of the ski jumping women’s large hill individual at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Strate and Maurer’s participation in the large hill event will be inspirational for Canadian ski jumpers moving forward.

“This is a really special moment for all of us, actually. The women had to fight just to be in the Olympics in 2014, and here we are with two events which is really special for me,” Strate said.

“I’m friends with a lot of the girls. I’ve known a lot of them since I was 14 years old, so I’ve grown up with them.

“If you open your eyes and you pay attention, you see everybody rise and you see everybody fall, and you see everybody’s human.”