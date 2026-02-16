FR
Olympic.ca Logo

Megan Oldham wins gold in women’s ski big air

By Paula Nichols

Megan Oldham has won her second medal of Milano Cortina 2026, taking gold in women’s ski big air on Monday.

In the final, every skier did three runs, with their best two scores counting towards the final results. Oldham came in as the top-ranked competitor from the qualification round. The start of the final was delayed for more than an hour by unexpected snow and high winds.

For her first trick, Oldham did a backwards entry for a switch double cork 1260 with safety grab. With a solid landing, she earned 91.75 points from the judges, putting her into second place after the first run.

In her second run, Oldham went for a double cork 1260 with mute grab. Another clean landing got her 89.00 points, for a running total of 180.75 which pushed her into the lead.

In the third run, no else could touch that total, so when Oldham took her last run down, it was truly a victory lap.

This is Canada’s first Olympic medal in ski big air, which was only added to the Olympic program four years ago at Beijing 2022.

More to come.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Megan Oldham

trending

Megan Oldham made her Olympic debut at Beijing 2022 where she was the top qualifier for the women’s big air...

Dylan Deschamps

Dylan Deschamps is set to make his Olympic debut at Milano Cortina 2026. Deschamps began competing in FIS World Cup...

Cassie Sharpe

Cassie Sharpe dominated the competition at PyeongChang 2018 to win gold for Canada’s first Olympic medal in women’s ski halfpipe....

View all athletes

Related Sports

Ski Jumping

Ski jumping at the Olympic Games is contested on two different hills, designated as “normal” and “large” based on the…

Freestyle Skiing

trending

Freestyle skiing includes seven individual events for each gender, six of which include a judged component as skiers are evaluated…

Biathlon

Incorporating cross-country skiing and rifle shooting, there are 11 biathlon events on the Olympic program which can be divided into…

View all sports