Megan Oldham wins gold in women’s ski big air

Megan Oldham has won her second medal of Milano Cortina 2026, taking gold in women’s ski big air on Monday.

In the final, every skier did three runs, with their best two scores counting towards the final results. Oldham came in as the top-ranked competitor from the qualification round. The start of the final was delayed for more than an hour by unexpected snow and high winds.

For her first trick, Oldham did a backwards entry for a switch double cork 1260 with safety grab. With a solid landing, she earned 91.75 points from the judges, putting her into second place after the first run.

In her second run, Oldham went for a double cork 1260 with mute grab. Another clean landing got her 89.00 points, for a running total of 180.75 which pushed her into the lead.

In the third run, no else could touch that total, so when Oldham took her last run down, it was truly a victory lap.

This is Canada’s first Olympic medal in ski big air, which was only added to the Olympic program four years ago at Beijing 2022.

