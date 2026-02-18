Steven Dubois wins gold in men’s 500m short track speed skating

Steven Dubois has won gold in the men’s 500m short track speed skating at Milano Cortina 2026.

He took the lead from the very start of quick four-and-a-half lap race and never relinquished it. He opened up a nice margin on the rest of the men in the final, including teammate William Dandjinou. who ended up taking a penalty.

Dubois’ victory came just about 30 minutes after Canada won bronze in the women’s 3000m relay. It is Team Canada’s first medal in a men’s individual short track event at these Games.

Canada had won seven medals (two gold, two silver, three bronze) previously in the men’s 500m, all since Salt Lake City 2002. Dubois himself won bronze in the 500m four years ago at Beijing 2022.

Dubois now has five career Olympic medals.