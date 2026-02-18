COC Photo/Darren Calabrese

‘Tough pill to swallow’ for Mark McMorris in snowboard slopestyle final

Mark McMorris “didn’t leave any stone unturned” in his pursuit of a fourth Olympic medal in snowboard slopestyle—but it wasn’t to be.

The 32-year-old from Regina, Sask. finished eighth in the men’s snowboard slopestyle final on Day 12 at Milano Cortina 2026. He won bronze in the event at the last three Olympic Winter Games, and was hoping to add to that medal haul.

A scary crash while training for the big air event nearly derailed these Olympics entirely. Remarkably, McMorris recovered from his injuries in time to book his spot in the slopestyle final with the third-best score in qualifying.

But the final at Livigno Snow Park was a day of huge first runs for numerous competitors. McMorris’s top score of 75.50 wasn’t enough to challenge for the podium.

Team Canada’s Mark McMorris following his final run in Snowboard Men’s Slopestyle finals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

“I’m feeling pretty beat up mentally and physically, but I’m proud of my efforts,” said McMorris after the final. “It’s a tough pill to swallow right now. Disappointed with the way my runs came together today.

“There’s signs of brilliance in all of them, but it was a tough, tough day for me.”

Hard work and resilience have been hallmarks of McMorris’s incredible career, and these Games were no different. But with experience has come the knowledge that the final result isn’t always the most important benchmark.

“In sports, it doesn’t always go your way,” said McMorris. “For my career, 90 percent of the events, the big events have always gone my way. This not being one of them, it’s really tough.

“I am prepared for them all to go my way. But at the end of the day, I’m just super thankful to be in one piece.”

Fellow Canadian Cameron Spalding was similarly reflective after his 10th-place finish on the day.

“Could be better, but it could be worse for sure,” said the 20-year-old first-time Olympian. “I’m happy I put a run down. I wish I could have done a little more, but, you know, that’s the way she goes.”

Team Canada’s Cameron Spalding competes in Snowboard Men’s Slopestyle finals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Like McMorris, Spalding balanced his disappointment with an acknowledgement of the bigger picture.

“At the end of the day, happy to be healthy,” said Spalding. “Competing on this stage is pretty special. So, you know, I’ll be bummed for a day, and then after that I’ll be happy again.”

It’s perhaps unsurprising for a 20-year-old to smile when thinking of days yet to come. But for McMorris, also known to wear a broad smile with great frequency, the questions will emerge about what his competitive future may hold.

“I’m thankful for my family, my friends, everyone that helps me, the country of Canada for their support and just globally the support I’ve received, throughout my 16-year career,” he said.

“I’m having more fun than ever. I don’t plan to stop anytime soon.”