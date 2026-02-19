Day 13: What Team Canada did at Milano Cortina 2026

It perhaps wasn’t the medal colour that they wanted, but Team Canada’s women’s hockey team did the country proud, adding a silver medal to the count on Day 13 at Milano Cortina 2026.

There was also a medal assured in men’s curling as Team Jacobs won their semifinal and Team Homan will play for a medal in women’s curling after winning their fifth straight game to get into the women’s semifinals.

Here’s a look at the news of the day.

Hockey

Team Canada fell 2-1 in overtime to the United States in the championship game of the women’s hockey tournament, capturing silver. Kristin O’Neill scored Canada’s lone goal, which came in the second period.

Canada carried that lead into the final few minutes of the third where the rival Americans would tie it. Megan Keller then scored 4:07 into the three-on-three overtime period, winning the United States gold. Canada has medalled in every Olympic women’s hockey tournament, winning five gold and three silver.

READ: Despite heartbreaking loss, Team Canada proud of each other

Team Canada reacts following their loss to Team USA in the gold medal game of Women’s Ice Hockey at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy on Thursday, February 19, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Curling

Team Jacobs will play for gold in the men’s event after defeating Norway 5-4 in an extra end in the semifinals. The Canadians had lost their final round robin game 8-6 to the Norwegians earlier in the day, but got the revenge and redemption they were seeking in the semi.

It will be Canada’s first gold medal game in four-player curling since Sochi 2014. Brad Jacobs was also the skip of that men’s team that won gold back then. Canada will play Great Britain—skipped by World No. 1 Bruce Mouat—in the final on Saturday.

READ: Brad Jacobs and Team Canada to play for gold after semifinal win over Norway

Team Canada, from left to right, Brett Gallant, Marc Kennedy, Brad Jacobs, and Ben Hebert celebrate defeating Team Norway in Men’s Curling semifinal action at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Cortina, Italy on Thursday, February 19, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Team Homan secured their spot in the women’s semifinals with a 10-7 victory over South Korea in the final round robin draw. It was their fifth consecutive win. They’ll play Sweden in the semifinals on Friday, a team they defeated in the round robin.

READ: Comeback continues as Team Homan advances to women’s curling semifinals

Freestyle Skiing

Three Canadians were among the top 12 in the qualification round of women’s ski halfpipe. But the focus afterwards was on the health of Cassie Sharpe. After posting a score of 88.25 in her first run—which stood as the third best score of the day—the two-time Olympic medallist crashed hard in her second run and needed medical attention in the pipe before being taken off on a sled. In a hopeful sign, she was able to wave to fans as she was taken away.

She was reported to be in stable condition and was being evaluated by Team Canada and Freestyle Canada medical staff.

Amy Fraser placed seventh in qualifying with a top score of 81.75. Rachael Karker ranked ninth with 78.25 points. Dillan Glennie ended up in 14th place with a best score of 73.00.

Team Canada’s Dillan Glennie competes in Freestyle Ski Women’s Halfpipe at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Livigno, Italy on Thursday, February 19, 2026. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Speed Skating – Long Track

David la Rue was the top Canadian in the men’s 1500m, finishing 15th with a time of 1:46.02. Daniel Hall placed 23rd in his first Olympic race, clocking 1:46.91.