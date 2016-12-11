It was a three medal weekend for Marianne St-Gelais at the short track World Cup in Shanghai.

After winning bronze in the 500m on Saturday, St-Gelais added another bronze on Sunday in the 1000m, to bring her season total to five individual medals in three World Cup stops. She was also a member of the women’s 3000m relay that captured silver in China.

In the 1000m, St-Gelais and teammate Valerie Maltais, who was racing in her first individual A final of the season, were holding onto first and second place with two laps to go when they were overtaken by South Koreans Min Jeong Choi and Ji Yoo Kim. Maltais finished in fourth place.

“I’m a little disappointed by what happened,” St-Gelais said in a Speed Skating Canada release. “I wanted to block the South Koreans at the end because I knew they were going to try to go by us on the outside. I didn’t have enough energy left, I think.”

St-Gelais and Maltais were joined in the relay final by Kasandra Bradette and Kim Boutin, finishing behind South Korea and ahead of the Netherlands. Jamie MacDonald and Marie-Eve Drolet also contributed to the medal by skating in the earlier rounds.

“We had a very good race,” said St-Gelais. “We applied everything we’ve talked about in the past. It gave us a great second place finish and we’re very happy about that.”

The Canadian men were kept off the podium in Shanghai and will look to rectify that at the next stage of the World Cup in Gangneung, South Korea next weekend. That competition will serve as the official test event of the Olympic rink for PyeongChang 2018.