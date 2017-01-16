Photo: Andrea Solero/ANSA via AP

From the slopes, to the ice track and in the pool, Team Canada athletes came out on top with some international hardware.

Check out Team Canada’s highlights from the weekend.

Cross-Country Skiing

Read: Harvey and Valjas surprise with World Cup team sprint gold

Alex Harvey and Lenny Valjas paired up for the first time in team sprint this weekend, to race at the cross-country skiing World Cup event in Toblach, Italy. The Canadians made their first partnership one to remember, surprising the field will their gold medal sprint that won the race by over a half second. While Alex Harvey has won a World Cup title before, this was Valjas’ first time celebrating a top the podium.

Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross

Read: Ski cross silvers for Simmerling and Leman in Watles

Read: Thompson wins, Leman gets second silver of weekend

Ski cross athletes had a very busy weekend in Watles, Italy with the season’s third World Cup double header. On day one it was Brady Leman and Georgia Simmerling who met the podium, winning silver medals in men’s and women’s events. Leman came back on Sunday to win another silver, while Marielle Thompson walked away a gold medal on day two.

Skeleton

Read: Vathje wins; Rahneva third at skeleton World Cup in Winterberg

Despite extremely snowy weather conditions, Canadian skeleton sliders brought home two medals from Winterberg, Germany. Elisabeth Vathje earned her second IBSF World Cup victory of the season, while Mirela Rahneva added another bronze to her impressive rookie year on the circuit.

Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle

Read: Bellemare and Purnelle-Faniel grab ski slopestyle bronze in France

Alex Bellemare and Anouk Purnelle-Faniel also battled bad weather conditions which cancelled the FIS World Cup ski slopestyle finals. Luckily for the Canadians their qualifications scores impressed judges enough to earn them both bronze medals in France.

Swimming:

Read: A sweep leads Canadians at Pro swim series meet in Texas

Take your marks… Of course I'm in hot pink! #lane4 #arenaproswim A video posted by Hilary Caldwell (@hilcaldwell) on Jan 15, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

Canadian swimmers were back in action this weekend at the Pro Swim series meet in Austin, Texas. Several Olympians found their way onto the podium starting with Yuri Kisil who finished third in the 100m free in 49.51 seconds. Kisil followed up with his second medal of the weekend in 50m free, touching the wall in 22.46s to win silver. Olympic medallists Hilary Caldwell (2:09.76 in 200m back) and Michelle Williams (25.16s in 50m free) both won gold in their respective events. Seventeen-year-old Mary-Sophie Harvey led a Canadian sweep in the 400m IM, winning in 4:37.89s. Olympians Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson (4:39.51) and Sydney Pickrem (4:44.40) completed the podium winning silver and bronze.

Tennis

Read: Bouchard starts with straight sets win at Australian Open

The Australian Open is officially here. Genie Bouchard opened up her account in Melbourne with a straight sets win over Louisa Chirico of the United States to advance to the second round. Milos Raonic will also hit the court for Canada on Monday evening.