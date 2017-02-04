Photo: Patrick Seeger/dpa via AP

Brady Leman overcame snowy conditions to land a ski cross silver at the FIS World Cup in Feldberg, Germany.

Brady Leman climbed his sixth World Cup podium of the season, as he claimed his fifth silver medal on the 2016-17 circuit. However, bad weather conditions in Germany, shortened the compeition giving Leman his silver medal based on his preliminary ranking. The Canadian finished between Alex Fiva of Switzerland and Frenchmen Jean Frederic Chapuis who won the event title.

The men’s finish in Germany, mirrors the current standing on the overall ski cross World Cup leaderboard. Chapius leads with 569 points, followed by Leman’s 487 and Fiva’s 444.

At the circuit’s last double header in Watles, Italy Leman won a silver medal on each day of competition. With the ski cross action continuing on Sunday, Canadian fans will be looking to see if Leman can repeat his double header success.