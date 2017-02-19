Photo: (Angelika Warmuth/dpa via AP)

Justin Kripps and Jesse Lumsden upset the rankings and raced to an IBSF World Championships silver in two-man bobsleigh.

Kripps and Lumsden proved that good things come to those who wait – and work hard – at the world championships in Konigssee, Germany. Their incredible performance came two months after their silver in Lake Placid, the pair’s only World Cup podium this season.

However, Kripps’s ninth place ranking on the World Cup circuit only made the pair more eager to prove their skill at worlds and that’s exactly what they did. The Canadians kicked off the competition on Saturday with a strong opening day, that ranked them second after two runs, 0.53 seconds behind first and 0.09s ahead of third.

The Canadians headed into the final day ranked between two Germany sleds and after the final two heats, were able to hold onto second to win silver with a combined time of three minutes 17.96s. Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis of Germany were crowned World Champions with a combined time of 3:16.71s. Their teammates Johannes Lochner and Joshua Bluhm finished third in 3:17.96.

Canada’s second sled of Nick Poloniato and Neville Wright ended the competition in fifth with a combined time of 3:18.23s.