Photo: @XGames via Twitter

Mark McMorris and Max Parrot ended this year’s X Games tour atop the big air podium, finishing first and second respectively in Norway.

In an extremely close battle for gold, McMorris edged out fellow Canadian Parrot for top spot on the X Games podium. McMorris’ victory came after two strong runs produced a combined scored of 85 points, giving the Canadian his seventh X Games title.

Related: Nicholson steals X Games slopestyle silver; McMorris takes bronze

Mark McMorris is your Men’s Snowboard Big Air gold medalist at #XGames Norway! pic.twitter.com/ZlMdDlUcQr — X Games (@XGames) March 11, 2017

Related: Parrot defends X Games big air title; McMorris lands third

Parrot finished just a single point behind McMorris, despite closing the competition with a huge cab 1800. Oslo wasn’t the first time McMorris and Parrot shared the big air podium at the X Games, last year in Aspen the pair finished first and second in reverse order.

Canada almost ended the meeting in Norway with a podium sweep. Sebastien Toutant – who won bronze in slopestyle on Friday – just missed medal, finishing fourth with a score of 79. Bronze went to Torgeir Bergre, who impressed judges and a home crowd.