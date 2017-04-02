(Photo: World Triathlon)

A sweet silver gave triathlete Joanna Brown her first-ever World Cup podium appearance.

Racing conditions in New Zealand may not have been ideal, but Brown overcame the rain and cool temperature to earn a spot on her first World Cup podium.

@kzaferes6's Armpits were a bit smelly. #newplymouthwc A post shared by jo_brown1 (@jo_brown1) on Apr 2, 2017 at 3:46am PDT

“This isn’t rain (on my face), it’s tears. I’m so happy about the podium,” said Brown to Triathlon Canada. “It was a mixed bag of emotions when I crossed the finish line, but I’m so happy. It feels so great to be racing at this level, and there are so many people to thank for being here.”

Brown’s silver medal came after she crossed the line in 59 minutes and 29 seconds. Katie Zaferes from the United States edged out Brown for the title, winning the event in 59:28s. Belgium’s Claire Michel finished just behind the pair in 59:30s.

Brown’s difficult road to the podium made her silver medal success especially sweet. The Canadian who won bronze at the 2010 World Junior Championships, has battled with multiple injuries which led her to contemplate retirement following representing Canada at TO 2015.

Fortunately for triathlon fans Brown decided not to retire, which gives Canadians a lot to look forward to as the season continues.