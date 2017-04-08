(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Olympic divers Pamela Ware and Vincent Riendeau both earned a spot on the podium, at the FINA Diving World Series event on home soil in Gatineau, Quebec.

At only her first FINA competition following her stress fracture surgery four months ago, Rio 2016 diver Ware earned a spot on the Grand Prix podium. The Canadian’s score of 311.90 earned her a bronze medal in the women’s 3m springboard competition. Dongin Jia from China won the event with 361.05 points, Australia’s Anabelle Smith was third with 317.35.

Related: Hi, my name is Pamela Ware and I’m a diver

.@PamelaWare1 remporte la médaille de bronze au 3 m au Grand Prix de plongeon de Gatineau #DGP17 pic.twitter.com/I6Y4UkH4GM — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) April 8, 2017

Riendeau stood on his first individual podium of the year, capturing silver in the men’s 10m platform after scoring 457.25. Riendeau finished between winner Jian Yang of China (550.60) and bronze medallist Matthew Dixon of Great Britain (446.25).

The diving action will continue on Sunday, with more Canadians eyeing a spot on the podium in Gatineau.