Meaghan Benfeito and her new 10m synchro partner Caeli McKay had their first big breakthrough on Friday, winning FINA World Series silver in Kazan, Russia.

Benfeito and McKay, who is ten years younger than the three-time Olympic bronze medallist, scored a total of 291.06 points to finish ahead of Russia’s Julia Timoshinina and Valeria Belova, who totalled 284.76. The Chinese duo of Qian Ren and Yajie Si captured the gold medal with a score of 328.20.

MEDAL ALERT / ALERTE MÉDAILLE

Women's 10mS femmes #DWS17

1st World Series medal 🥈🇨🇦

1ère médaille en Série mondiale! #GoCANdivers #GoCanada pic.twitter.com/gNel3Jxmbc — DivingPlongeonCanada (@DivingCanada) March 31, 2017

The Canadian duo finished with a back 2 ½ somersault with 1 ½ twist for their fifth and final dive, which earned 66.24 points for their single highest scoring dive of the competition.

Prior to teaming with McKay, Benfeito competed with Roseline Filion for over a decade. The duo won two Olympic bronze medals, one at London 2012 and one at Rio 2016. As a synchro tandem, Benfeito and Filion also captured three world championship medals.

Needless to say, when Filion retired in January, McKay had some pretty big shoes to fill. Without a wealth of international experience to draw on, she’s been holding her own with the help of her veteran partner. This is her debut season on the World Series, diving’s most elite international circuit. But they got warmed up by winning silver at the FINA Grand Prix in Rostock, Germany at the end of February. They followed up with fourth place finishes at the first two World Series stops in China.

Definitely not our best event but we were able to pull through & win silver. Happy with how things are going but still lots to improve. Looking forward to the next couple of weeks. Love you Caecae 💜 #silver #synchro #dwskazan17 A post shared by Meaghan Benfeito 🇵🇹 (@megbenfeito) on Mar 31, 2017 at 4:30am PDT

Next up for the Canadian duo is the second top of the FINA Grand Prix, which takes place April 6-9 in Gatineau, Quebec.

Related: Canadian Roundup: Big wins, Crystal Globes, broken records and more

The fourth and final World Series meet will take place at the end of April in Windsor, Ontario where the duo will no doubt be looking to stand on the podium once again. They’re looking to continue their momentum all the way to the 17th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary from July 14 to 30.