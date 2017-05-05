Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Canada began the IIHF Men’s Ice Hockey World Championship with a 4-1 victory over the Czech Republic on Friday.

Ryan O’Reilly of the Buffalo Sabres opened the scoring six minutes into the first period. After the puck was dumped behind the net, Mark Scheifele fed it out front to O’Reilly who poked it past Petr Mrazek from the slot. Canada went up 2-0 just under a minute into the second period with a power play goal, capitalizing on a Czech hooking penalty late in the first. Mike Matheson of the Florida Panthers received the pass from Jeff Skinner just inside the blue line and his wrist shot went through the screen, off Mrazek’s glove, and in.

The Czechs cut the lead in half with under eight minutes to play in the third period. While Alex Killorn was off serving two minutes for slashing, Lukas Radil was able to net a rebound past Canadian goalkeeper Calvin Pickard. But Canada got that one back just over two minutes later after Tyson Barrie of the Colorado Avalanche scored on a pass in front from Travis Konecny. In the final minute of play, Carolina Hurricane Jeff Skinner flipped a backhand over the Czech defence for an empty-netter, securing the victory. Pickard finished with 28 saves.

Canada is playing all of its preliminary round games in Paris, France while the semifinals and medal matches will take place in Cologne, Germany.

The next action for Team Canada will be early on Sunday morning for fans here at home as they take on Slovenia at 6:15am ET. Their schedule then plays out as follows:

Monday May 8 – 10:15am ET – vs Belarus

Thursday May 11 – 2:15pm ET – vs France

Saturday May 13 – 2:15pm ET – vs Switzerland

Monday May 15 – 10:15am ET – vs Norway

Tuesday May 16 – 2:15pm ET – vs Finland