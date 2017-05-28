THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Three gold, a silver and bronze.

Canadians left the FINA diving Grand Prix in Madrid with a total of five podium finishes.

Pamela Ware set the tone on Friday by climbing to the top of the Grand Prix podium. The Rio 2016 Olympian was victorious in the 3 meter event, scoring of 301.35 to finish in front of American Maria Coburn (295.70) and Dutch diver Inge Jensen (295.60).

Earlier this season Ware picked up a bronze medal in Gatineau, at the second stop of the circuit. Ware’s silver medal came at her international return to competition following a stress fracture surgery.

On Saturday, Mia Vallée and Olivia Chamandy won the nation’s second gold in 3m synchro. The Canadian tandem scored 267.78 to finish in front of Dutch women Inge Jansen and Daphne Wils (267.00) Hungarians Villo Kormos and Flora Fazekas-Gondos claimed bronze with 231.12.

François Imbeau-Dulac pocketed a silver medal in the men’s 3m event with 417.55 points. Gold was awarded to the Italian Giovanni Tocci (419.55), while the Spain’s Nicolas Garcia Boissier (375.90) earned the final spot on the podium.

Imbeau-Dulac added a gold medal on Sunday with Peter Thach Mai. In their first competition together, the pair scored 388.59 points to win the title. Spain’s Hector Garcia Boissier and Nicolas Garcia Boissier (384.72) and Switzerland’s Guillaume Dutoit and Simon Rieckhoff (369.90) finished second and third respectively.

Olivia Chamandy also won an individual medal in Madrid. The 16-year-old scored 325.55 points to land bronze, finished behind two Chinese divers.