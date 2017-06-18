Photo: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Andre De Grasse (100m) and Crystal Emmanuel (200m) flew down the track at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium, finishing first and second at the sixth stop on the Diamond League circuit.

De Grasse made it back-to-back 100m Diamond League titles, after he won the Stockholm event in a blazing 9.69 seconds three days after taking Oslo. While extremely windy conditions of +4.8 m/s won’t allow De Grasse’s time to break any records, it’s the fastest the three-time Olympic medallist has ever crossed the 100m line.

The wind was much calmer during the women’s 200m, which allowed Emmanuel to sprint to silver and a huge personal best of 22.69s. The Canadian had an extremely fast start out of lane two, closing the stagger in the first 100m. Emmanuel looked strong heading down the straight, and crossed the finish line just 0.01s behind winner Murielle Ahoure of the Ivory Coast. Germany’s Rebekka Haase finished third in 22.76s.

The next Diamond League circuit will send athletes to Paris on Canada’s 150th birthday.