Canadians saw another weekend of podium success, bringing home a handful of medals in a variety of summer sports.

Here’s the scoop.

Volleyball

Canada finished on a high note in beach volleyball this past weekend bringing home a silver medal at the World Series of Beach Volleyball in Long Beach, California.

Samuel Pedlow and Sam Schachter beat Poland 1-2 (21-16, 15-21, 11-15) in the semi-finals to advance to the finals against team USA. After battling it out in the gold medal match on Sunday, the Canadian pair ended up losing 0-2 (18-21, 15-21) to USA. This was Pedlow and Schachter’s first podium debut together.

Athletics

Andre De Grasse won his second 200 metre Diamond League event this season in Morocco on Sunday. He came back and claimed the Rabat Diamond League 200m title in 20.03 seconds, reminding fans why he clinched silver at Rio 2016.

Wrestling

Brock wrestlers take home three medals at Spanish Grand Prix https://t.co/3AlTG1TlSn @OAWA_Wrestling @WrestlingCanada — Brock Badgers (@BrockBadgers) July 17, 2017

It was a successful weekend for Canadians at the 2017 Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid, Spain, with three wrestlers reaching the podium.

Jessica MacDonald made it to the top of the podium capturing gold at 48kg, where she defeated Canadian teammate and former Badger Jasmine Mian 8-0 in the finals.

After picking up victories over Italy and Russia, Michelle Fazzari ended up backing out of the 58kg final to win a silver medal. Also bringing home a silver medal for Canada was Jevon Balfour, who at 74kg, beat South Africa and Italy before losing the gold medal match to former Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs from the US.

Trampoline

We have no fun. Stoked to compete alongside these ladies. Every competition they bring more. #tgcdnchamps #trampoline #teamcanada A post shared by Rosie MacLennan (@rosiemaclennan) on Jul 15, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Canada’s Rosie MacLennan returned to the top of the trampoline podium Saturday at the Canadian gymnastics championships in Oshawa. After not competing since winning gold in Rio, MacLellan put down a safe routine to win her sixth senior title. MacLennan is now building towards the World Championships this November in Bulgaria. Samantha Smith was close behind finishing in second place with 156.170 points and Sophiane Méthot took bronze with 155.280.

In the men’s competition, Jake Cranham took the title of Canadian champion with a score of 159.780. Kyle Soehn took silver with a score of 156.220 and Andrew Martin took bronze with 152.070. All three made Canada proud as they shared the podium.

On Sunday, three-time Olympic medallist Karen Cockburn changed the mood as she announced her retirement from the sport at the Canadian Championships. Cockburn won eight medals at the trampoline world championships over her decorated career, including two gold. In 2003, she was the first Canadian to be ever win the individual title.