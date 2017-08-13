Photo: Yan Huckendubler/PAHF via Field Hockey Canada

A battle of two regional men’s field hockey giants ended with a 2-0 Argentina triumph over Canada in the final of the 2017 Pan American Cup on Saturday in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The two local powers met in the final for the fourth straight edition of the quadrennial tournament, with Canada taking home the silver medal on three straight occasions, while Argentina – the Rio 2016 Olympic champion – winning gold.

Despite the loss, Dave Carter left the tournament with top goalkeeper honours. The 2015 FIH Goalkeeper of the Year nominee, who protected Canada’s goal at the Olympics last summer, had a typically solid tournament, as the team didn’t concede once in pool play, beating Trinidad and Tobago, Brazil and Mexico for a perfect round robin stage.

In the semifinals, Canada beat host United States 4-3 in a shootout after the teams tied 1-1 through regulation. USA went on to win bronze at Trinidad and Tobago’s expense.

In the final, Canada conceded both goals in the first half with Ignacio Ortiz and Lucas Vila getting on the score sheet. Both men were on the Olympic gold medal winning Argentina side at Rio 2016.

Canadian men have been to the final of every edition of Pan American Cup dating back to 2000 when the tournament began. Canada has four silver medals from the tournament in that time, with the lone gold coming in 2009 in Santiago, Chile.

Canadian women finish fourth

On Sunday, another close Canadian encounter of the medal rounds in Lancaster saw the United States defeat Canada 2-1 for bronze in the women’s section of the 2017 Pan American Cup.

Canada had the lead at intermission when Karli Johansen scored at the 19th minute. However, USA bounced back in the second half to find an equalizer in the 40th minute, then converted a penalty corner 11 minutes later to go up 2-1, then held on for bronze.

In five editions of the women’s Pan American Cup Canada has three bronze medals, while USA has four silvers and a bronze.

Argentina – which has won all four previous tournaments – will meet Chile for gold medal on Sunday night.