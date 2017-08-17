Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Get ready Canada, the 2017 UIPM modern pentathlon world championships are just around the corner and will take place August 21-29 in Cairo, Egypt.

The competition is guaranteed to have no have shortage of action as athletes will compete against each other in five very different disciplines, including fencing, swimming (200m freestyle), equestrian jumping and a combined running-shooting event.

Representing Canada at UIMP worlds is two-time Olympian Donna Vakalis. The 37-year-old from Toronto is currently ranked 45th in the world and will be the only athlete competing for Team Canada at worlds. Vakalis made her Olympic debut at London 2012 and went onto represent Canada at Rio 2016. She also competed at the 2015 Pan American Games, where she just missed the podium, finishing fourth in her hometown.

Vakalis will be be accompanied by coach Jane Rusconi, the National Team’s coach, as she heads into the competition on Monday.

If you want to help cheer on Team Canada, watch the competition online at uipmtv.org.